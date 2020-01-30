Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.58. The stock had a trading volume of 84,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

