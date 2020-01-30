SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.97. 1,631,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.50. SAP has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SAP by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $7,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,550,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

