SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $136.25

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $140.03, but opened at $136.25. SAP shares last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 2,188,842 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of SAP to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.07%. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 745,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,839,000 after purchasing an additional 191,343 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,585,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,146,000 after purchasing an additional 173,795 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,637,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,902,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,550,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

