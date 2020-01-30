Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 traded down €4.60 ($5.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €208.80 ($242.79). 55,264 shares of the stock traded hands. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business has a fifty day moving average of €200.43 and a 200-day moving average of €183.65.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius (FRA:SRT3)

