Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €150.00 by Nord/LB

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €150.00 ($174.42) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.89 ($192.89).

Shares of SRT3 stock traded down €4.00 ($4.65) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €209.40 ($243.49). 29,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €183.51. Sartorius has a fifty-two week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a fifty-two week high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

