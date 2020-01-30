SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SBBX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.24.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SB One Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,499.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

