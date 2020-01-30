Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Boosted by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,301,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,485,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,246,099. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

