Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS.
Shares of SNDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 465,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.55.
Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
