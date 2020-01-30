Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.29. Schneider National also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.45. The stock had a trading volume of 465,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.73.

In other news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

