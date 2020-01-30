Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.34. 27,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,368. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $54.38.

