Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Cut by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $78.34. 83,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,474. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $79.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

