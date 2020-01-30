Scorpio Bulkers Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $60.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Shares of SALT opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. Scorpio Bulkers has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $295.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

