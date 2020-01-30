Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.95-5.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $115.61 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $71.04 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.52.

In other news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,040,072.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.