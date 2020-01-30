Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.95-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.95-5.15 EPS.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $5.21 on Thursday, reaching $120.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.54. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $121.02.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.52.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,040,072.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,287 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

