Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.75

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.75 and traded as high as $18.75. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 64,655 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Seabridge Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -88.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.76.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Seabridge Gold news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$60,827.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,382.69. Also, Director Richard Carl Kraus sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$32,841.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,416.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

