SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NYSE:SEAS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 666,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,150. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

