Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of SQNS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 73,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,629. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

