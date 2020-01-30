ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $21.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $334.85. 2,956,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,860.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

