ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.03.

NOW traded up $28.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.62. 4,917,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $187.01 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.99, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,678,000 after acquiring an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after acquiring an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,784,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $133,017,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

