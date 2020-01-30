ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $396.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $310.00 to $396.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $21.92 on Thursday, hitting $334.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,956,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $187.01 and a 1 year high of $318.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total transaction of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 110,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

