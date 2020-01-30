ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $340.97 and last traded at $339.77, with a volume of 1947857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.93.

The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $308.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,873.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.91.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

