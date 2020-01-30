SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 2,564.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787,843 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 19.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MBT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
