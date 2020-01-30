SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.97 on Thursday, reaching $175.01. 2,731,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,198. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $138.13 and a 52 week high of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

