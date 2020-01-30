SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,433 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 1,508,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,727. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.