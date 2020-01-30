SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,340,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after acquiring an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,322,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,576,000 after acquiring an additional 377,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $288,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,991. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 8.66%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

