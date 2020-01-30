SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 395.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,006,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, SVP Julie Connors sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $237,638.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,076. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

