SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 221.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,712 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 66.93% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

