Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.71

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.74, with a volume of 72217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.26.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$20.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.40. The firm has a market cap of $775.87 million and a PE ratio of 14.19.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$394.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shawcor Ltd will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shawcor (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

