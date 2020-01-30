Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.60. 39,337,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $162.89 and a one year high of $225.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

