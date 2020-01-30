Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.48. 50,494,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,052,688. The company has a market capitalization of $301.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

