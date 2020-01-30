Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 70,175,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,395,712. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

