Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,670,000 after purchasing an additional 898,845 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,159,000 after purchasing an additional 474,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $133.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $143.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,800,975,987.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,590,504 shares of company stock worth $198,037,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

