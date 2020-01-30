Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,414 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in L3Harris by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,075. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $151.77 and a one year high of $225.85.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.