Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,022 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 640.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,472,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

