Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,774 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,774 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 655,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,630,000 after buying an additional 376,476 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,888 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,420,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,074 shares of company stock worth $4,223,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,283. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

