Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 915 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after buying an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after buying an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.20. 8,012,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,227. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Cfra upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

