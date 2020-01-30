Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,750 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,577 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 205,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 14,807,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

