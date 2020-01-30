ShipChain (SHIP) Hits Market Cap of $1.51 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, ShipChain has traded up 39% against the dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $54.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.