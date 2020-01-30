Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

OXIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXIG traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,544 ($20.31). The company had a trading volume of 32,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,802. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,400.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $892.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.