Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BWNG. Peel Hunt downgraded N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of N Brown Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. N Brown Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 147.50 ($1.94).

LON:BWNG traded down GBX 3.35 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.15 ($1.11). The stock had a trading volume of 762,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 132.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.16. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of $239.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.15.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

