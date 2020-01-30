Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) Expands By 19.6%

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,700 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 164,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. 17.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,909,000 after buying an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 61,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 59,259 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

