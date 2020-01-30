Short Interest in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Decreases By 15.9%

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 683,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAI shares. Cowen lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAI International stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.65. 44,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,380. CAI International has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). CAI International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.