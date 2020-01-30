Short Interest in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Increases By 19.3%

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,100 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 512,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVTI. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVTI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.53. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.20 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

