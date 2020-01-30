Short Interest in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Rises By 18.7%

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 10,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.65. The company had a trading volume of 82,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,885. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $77.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $180,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,584,877 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

