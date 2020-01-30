Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Decreases By 15.4%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 559,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 246,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.76. 2,757,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,876. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.