Short Interest in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Drops By 15.3%

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 530,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 71,235 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 645,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 312,039 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of EQC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The stock had a trading volume of 546,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,320. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 84.50 and a quick ratio of 84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

