Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Drops By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group began coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FPAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,465. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.48.
FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.
