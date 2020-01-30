Short Interest in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Drops By 10.6%

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,100 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 31st total of 716,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPAY. Maxim Group began coverage on FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $66,744.00. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShopper stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.43% of FlexShopper worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 40,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,465. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.48.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.93 million during the quarter.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.