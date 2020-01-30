Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Decreases By 16.0%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 639,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $51,217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Generac by 601.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,887,000 after buying an additional 505,093 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $40,399,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Generac by 33.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 102,374 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,775,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.50. 582,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 target price on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.