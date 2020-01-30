Short Interest in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Decreases By 11.2%

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 769,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.4042 dividend. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.18%. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMLP. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 33.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

