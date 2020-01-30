Short Interest in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Grows By 16.8%

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Creative Planning boosted its position in Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 136,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 118,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

