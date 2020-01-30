Short Interest in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Grows By 15.0%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 687,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,274 shares of company stock valued at $88,207 over the last 90 days. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $587,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $528,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,205. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $229.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 3.98.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

